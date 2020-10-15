Wells Fargo returned to profitability in the third quarter, posting net income of $2 billion for the third quarter as management begins to restructure the bank and cut billions in expenses.
It’s a rapid reversal from the second quarter, when the bank lost $2.4 billion, which was its first recorded quarterly loss since the financial crisis. The return to profit, though, was not as sharp as Wall Street analysts anticipated, and shares fell 4.5% in early trading.
Overall revenue at the San Francisco-based bank fell to $18.9 billion from $22 billion in the second quarter, according to its Wednesday earnings report. Expenses not related to interest rose $30 million to $15.2 billion.