West Bend approves expansion of The Hub coffee shop

WEST BEND — The Volunteer Center of Washington County (VCWC), owner and operator of The Hub coffee shop in downtown West Bend, has announced the city’s approval of a building expansion project that will support local volunteer engagement. The expansion of 303 Water St., which houses The Hub and other VCWC offices, will include:

— A community kitchen

— Rental spaces for local businesses

— Low or no cost meeting rooms for nonprofits

— Live entertainment space

— Additional outdoor seating

The Hub opened in 2018 as a vehicle to promote volunteerism and support community efforts by donating all tips to different nonprofits each week. Since launching The Hub, community-wide volunteer connections have grown by 25%, and this project aims to continue that momentum.

