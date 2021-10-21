West Bend Brewery site nearly demolished

The West Bend Brewery on the corner of Washington Street and Main Street is almost fully demolished as of Wednesday. The building is being razed to make way for The District, a mixed-use development comprised of commercial space and 177 apartment units between two buildings.
The first building to the north will consist of 124 units, as well as two townhome buildings, and the second building will consist of 46 units and commercial space.
The development is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.