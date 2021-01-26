West Bend celebrates Winter Warm Up

WEST BEND - Take a walk down Main Street in downtown West Bend to view the ice sculptures, part of West Bend’s Winter Warm Up, which was held this weekend. Twenty-one eye-catching creations, sponsored by the West Bend Specialty Shops, will remain in place as long as the cold weather continues. The inaugural event held last year included seven sculptures.
The West Bend Specialty Shops is a group of stores, restaurants and bars in the West Bend community. Shoppers were encouraged to stop at the sponsors’ locations to enjoy winter specials and treats. Other presenting sponsors were The City of West Bend Tourism Commission and West Bend Association.
Other winter activities on Saturday included the Hugh Jass Fat Bike Race Series and a luminary walk at Lac Lawrann Conservancy.
For information about the event or the organization, visit shopinwestbend.com.
Also on Saturday, fat bike enthusiasts from southeastern Wisconsin converged at Regner Park to take part in a self-timed ride in the snow on groomed trails throughout the park. Now in its sixth season, the Hugh Jass Fat Bike Race Series explores the parks and trails of Wisconsin and Illinois on bikes.
The race series is sponsored by Wheel & Sprocket. Participants purchase a passport describing the eight courses that are part of the series. Proceeds from the purchase of the passport are shared with the eight locations in the circuit. Saturday’s beneficiary is Gears: Glacial Edge Area Riding Society. Monies will go toward installation of signage to support the group’s mission, to promote and protect environmentally--responsible mountain bike opportunities.
For information, visit hughjass.bike.