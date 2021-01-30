WEST BEND — Craig Farrell, executive director of the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce, announced Thursday that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber has been forced to cancel its Home Expo scheduled for March 12-14 at the Ziegler Building at Washington County Fair Park.
Farrell indicated that “after consulting with health officials and his Board of Directors, the decision was made that the well-being of the community needed to come first.”
When planning this year’s event, Farrell hoped the vaccine distribution would begin in November of 2020 as originally announced and that most of the community would have received the necessary shots by the time of the expo.
In a letter sent to Home Expo exhibitors, Farrell said, “that while the chamber regretted the decision it was the only safe course of action since the pandemic is still raging across the country. This would have been our 47th Annual Home Expo, and as a nonprofit, our single biggest fundraiser, so we are truly disappointed. However, we continue our long tradition and are starting to plan for next year’s event scheduled for March 11-13, 2022.”