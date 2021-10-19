WEST BEND — The Common Council on Monday unanimously approved a levy for special assessments for the Downtown West Bend Business Improvement District. Per every $1,000 valuation of real property value within the district, a $3 levy is proposed.
The measure is expected to generate $103,596.40 in revenue. The levy does not include residential and taxexempt properties within the district.
The council held a public hearing Monday, during which there were no comments from residents. The measure passed without discussion.
The Downtown West Bend BID is bordered by Chestnut Street to the south and West Washington Street to the north. The west border is primarily placed halfway between South Seventh Avenue and South Eighth Avenue between Chestnut Street and Cedar Street and properties north of Cedar Street and east of North Ninth Avenue are included within the district. To the east, the district extends halfway between Veterans Avenue and Wisconsin Street and south to the area that aligns with Poplar Street across the river. West Kilbourn Avenue between Poplar Street and Chestnut Street make up the southeast portion of the border.
The city had budgeted $35,000 for future projects, such as the reconstruction of Main Street, the Riverwalk project and roofline lights. The city will also save $35,000 for future projects that might require more funds than the assessment may provide in one year.
Another $18,000 will be allocated for landscaping and street cleaning. Façade grants and holiday decor will make up an additional $15,000 each of the budget, and remaining costs are allocated for administrative costs, audit, contingency fund, electricity, the historic district and marketing.
The levy will be collected with 2021 real property tax bills for the 2022 budget year and revenues will be placed into a dedicated BID account. If there is surplus revenue at the end of a fiscal year, the monies will be carried over and re-appropriated in subsequent years.
Tourism grant
The West Bend Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department also got the green light from the council to apply for a Wisconsin Department of Administration Tourism Capital Grant for the Downtown Riverwalk Project. If approved, the city would be awarded $1,657,000.
The grant was created using funding from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and is awarded for the construction and renovation of outdoor spaces for year-round use that would generate tourism from outside the community.
Liquor licenses
The council unanimously approved an alcohol beverage license for the Good Day Brunch Cafe, which will be going in at the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery site.
A license was also approved for the city’s fifth Kwik Trip No. 1058 location on East Paradise Drive. The location is currently under construction.