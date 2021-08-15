WEST BEND — On Monday, the West Bend Common Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall to discuss and approve an extension to The Antidote, among other agenda items.
According to meeting documents, The Antidote, 302 N. Main St., requested an extension of their premise to the Common Council. The bar filled out an Outdoor Service Area and Sidewalk Cafe application to the city in which they seek to provide an outside deck on which to serve drinks to their customers.
There will also be approval of a long-term stormwater maintenance agreement for the proposed Legend Storage development on University Drive in Monday’s council meeting. The proposed Legend Storage project involves the construction of seven storage buildings with associated drive aisles, access to University Drive, and nineteen outdoor storage parking stalls for RVs and boats.
Stormwater runoff from the development will drain to on-site swales along the east and south property lines, according to meeting documents. The agreement proposed to the council specifies responsibilities for inspection and maintenance of the stormwater facilities.
For more information about the agenda for Monday’s Common Council meeting, visit https://west-bendwi.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.