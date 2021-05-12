West Bend Jersey Mike’s to open May 19

WEST BEND — Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for their fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 1025 S. Main St. on May 19.
The franchise owners are Haydyn Straus and Holley Hood.
“We chose West Bend because it is a small town that will appreciate not only a great sub but the giving aspect that Jersey Mike’s brings to the community,” said Hood. “We have been getting a great response from the community already with many walking in to ask when we are opening and tell us the town is very excited for Jersey Mike’s.”
Based on guidance from the CDC and public health authorities, to start, Jersey Mike’s dining room will be open at a reduced capacity with socially distant tables inside.