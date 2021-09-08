WEST BEND — The conversation has begun on possibly allowing firing ranges in the city – but it is only just beginning.
The Plan Commission on Tuesday started discussing how shooting ranges could be allowed within West Bend, should the city decide that is desirable. Development Director Mark Piotrowicz said that for a future discussion, he and staff would develop a draft ordinance for allowing indoor shooting ranges, as well as alternate language to allow outdoor ranges, as a conditional use.
“So you keep your options open for discussion,” he said.
Plan commissioners were generally open to the idea of indoor shooting ranges, but various concerns were raised about outdoor ranges, including noise, safety and the various potential impacts of an outdoor firing range on uses and values of adjacent properties.
“I cannot envision a location within the city limits where this would be appropriate (outdoors),” Plan Commissioner Jed Dolnick said.
“I’m very comfortable with the indoor range. It’s the outdoor I have concerns with,” Commissioner Bryce Gannon said.
Piotrowicz said the concerns staff had while looking at potentially allowing shooting ranges included safety within and around the ranges, noise generation, hours of operations, impacts on adjacent properties and compatibility with other uses in a given zoning district.
“Essentially, the concerns are obvious,” Piotrowicz said.
The zoning types Piotrowicz noted as possible for shooting ranges as a conditional use included park district, industrial and some versions of manufacturing and business districts.
The matter was brought forward by development department staff due to their having found the city zoning code had no provision for such an establishment, when a local business made an inquiry on the matter.
“The city is reacting to a request to allow both an indoor and an outdoor shooting range at a specific location,” Piotrowicz said.
Mayor Christophe Jenkins said the request had come from Delta Defense. While a particular company was making the request, Piotrowicz noted to commissioners that a specific plan or site could not be submitted for consideration unless the use was added to the code.
If the commission does move forward on developing an ordinance to allow shooting ranges, any recommendation of that body would have to go forward to the Common Council for approval. If added to West Bend zoning as a conditional use, the commission would be able to impose conditions on proposed shooting range sites through the permit process.