West Bend mayor: ‘Despite the pandemic, growth was great’

WEST BEND — As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold globally, here in West Bend, the city continued to welcome new businesses and developments throughout the year of 2020. Downtown West Bend remained lively as several new shops, restaurants and bars opened their doors. In other areas, buildings were razed with new ones planned in their place.
West Bend Mayor Chris Jenkins answered questions about the city’s economic growth in 2020 and what community members can expect in 2021.
DAILY NEWS: Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, West Bend welcomed many new businesses and developments this year. How would you describe this year’s growth?
MAYOR CHRIS JENKINS: Despite the pandemic, growth was great. We had businesses decide to open up in the middle of it all, like Skinny Vics, Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins, a lot in downtown like The Antidote, Tap House 228, The Open Hogg and The West Bend Theater.
DN: What were some key developments the city saw over the past year, or notable new businesses?
CJ: Some key developments: solidified the anchor tenant in the new industrial park (Milwaukee Tool), the new Marriott/office center and approval of the site plan and closing of the property for Trails Edge Development both in our downtown and in vital TIF (Tax Incremental Financing) districts.
DN: What was the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on developments? Were many able to continue despite delays?
CJ: Many were able to continue — as stated before, there were businesses who decided to push forward nonetheless. The only developments that paused were the three Kwik Trips, which are slated for construction of all three in 2021. But we need to acknowledge that the hardest hit throughout all of this have been small businesses and restaurants. We continue to encourage our residents and visitors to rally around them and continue to support so that we may all rise above the fray.
DN: Were there any projects the city was hoping to get to this year, but had to be canceled or delayed?
CJ: Thankfully, no. Our team has continued to push forward and stay on top of development.
DN: What can residents look forward to for next year in West Bend?
The redevelopment of the vacant site, formerly a brewery, to 185 high-end units and commercial space. Upcoming, much-requested, road projects for 7th Avenue, 18th and others. Comar expanding to the old Gardner Pet Group building is fantastic news. And continuing to push for manufacturing development in our new industrial park!