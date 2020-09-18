West Bend Medical honored for work on redevelopment project

WEST BEND — West Bend Medical has been honored as a finalist for the 2020 Community and Economic Development Awards (CEDA) in the category of Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse. This statewide award recognizes innovative real estate development or reuse projects that have had a positive impact on the community’s economy, including job growth and increased tax base.
“We are honored to be a finalist for the Redevelopment and Reuse Award,” said Brett Cameron, West Bend Medical Clinic administrator. “Thank you to the Wisconsin Economic Development Association (WEDA) for recognizing West Bend Medical and the City of West Bend.”
West Bend Medical is a dream come to realization by three family practice doctors, Dr. Carey Cameron, Dr. Chad Tamez and Dr. Brian Wolter. Once an underutilized city parking lot, it is now a 13,000square-foot, state-of-the-art medical facility. Several incentives were offered by the city and Redevelopment Authority to make this project possible, including the land purchase price and assistance in environmental remediation. West Bend Medical is now a $3.3 million asset.
“Our city team was dedicated to supporting the development of this downtown property and is proud to see the transformation that’s occurred as a result,” said Jay Shambeau, city administrator. “Congratulations to the West Bend Medical team for being recognized as a top redevelopment project in our state.”
Finalists for WEDA’s 2020 Community and Economic Development Awards were unveiled in early September with the winners in each of the six CEDA categories announced at a virtual awards presentation on Sept. 16. The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire won the Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse Award. Landmark by the Rivers in La Crosse was also a finalist. The CEDA Awards program was established by WEDA to recognize businesses, projects and organizations that are making significant contributions to Wisconsin’s economy.