WEST BEND — West Bend Mutual Insurance Company has partnered with its independent insurance agencies to support local organizations that are helping those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 78 independent agents in 14 states committed to donating $500 each; West Bend then pledged an additional $2,000 to each organization.
West Bend’s donations come from grants made through its Independent Agents’ Fund and are part of the company’s Spirit of the Silver Lining Awards. These awards and grants are presented annually to nonprofit organizations supported by the company’s independent insurance agents.
“What’s more meaningful about this effort is our agencies are making contributions, as well,” said Kelly Tighe, senior vice president of Sales at West Bend. “This is a true partnership.”
West Bend made the decision to support nonprofits that provide timely, essential services to people directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Milwaukee area organizations each receiving a $2,500 donation are: BWO Insurance Group, LLC South Milwaukee Human Concerns Johannesen Farrar, Inc.
The Tree House Child and Family Center KVS Insurance Mukwonago Food Pantry Vizance, Inc.
Inspiration Ministries Couri Insurance Group MACC Fund HNI Risk Services, LLC New Berlin Food Pantry David Insurance Agency, Inc.
Careers Industries, Inc R & R Insurance Services, Inc.
LindenGrove Foundation American Advantage — Lindow Insurance Inc.
Waukesha Food Pantry Starr Insurance Group Christian Hope Ministry Ansay & Associates Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern WI West Bend Mutual Insurance also recently distributed one-time $50 checks to over 68,000 Wisconsin residents. In addition, the company is extending premium due dates for all policyholders impacted by the crisis and automatically providing coverage on personal vehicles used by employees of restaurants that now offer delivery services.
The West Bend Mutual Insurance Charitable Trust awarded grants to more than 20 nonprofit organizations, many of which provide direct support or relief for the COVID-19 crisis in the community. The two largest donations were awarded to Feeding America and the Red Cross of Southeast Wisconsin, which each received $50,000.