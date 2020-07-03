WEST BEND — As employees began to work from home and businesses closed or quickly made changes to their format, West Bend Mutual Insurance donated thousands of dollars to assist organizations helping with relief efforts, their employees and their policyholders.
After partnering with West Bend Mutual Insurance’s independent agencies, West Bend Mutual Insurance has made 78 donations of $2,500 each to organizations helping those affected by COVID-19. If the agency committed to donating $500, West Bend Mutual pledged an additional $2,000 from grants made through the Independent Agents’ Fund as part of the Spirit of the Silver Lining Awards. These awards and grants are presented annually to nonprofit organizations supported by independent agents.
On March 11, after the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic, West Bend Mutual Insurance announced they would send a one-time payment of $50 to Home and Highway policyholders to provide financial help and extended premium due dates for policyholders impacted by the pandemic.
They also created a temporary exception allowing submissions for added coverage for Hired and Non-Owned Auto for policyholders. When indoor dining was no longer allowed, some restaurants began to offer delivery to generate revenue.
West Bend Mutual Insurance also found a way to give back through their own employees.
There are more than 1,300 employees at West Bend Mutual. Each employee received $150 to donate to a nonprofit of their choice, or use to support a local business affected by the “Safer at Home” orders.
The company purchased popcorn from Laughing Mountain Popcorn and cherry salsa and chips from a Door County business insured through West Bend Mutual. Employees received these items to both support businesses through the pandemic and show appreciation for their associates.
West Bend Mutual Insurance also awarded grants to more than 20 nonprofit organizations that provide direct support or relief from the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America and the Red Cross of Southeast Wisconsin both received $50,000.