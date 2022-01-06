CHICAGO — CogniSure AI, a Delaware-based corporation, has announced that West Bend Mutual Insurance, a Wisconsin-based P&C Insurance carrier, has chosen CogniSure AI to help automate the process of ingesting the Loss Runs received from hundreds of carrier loss runs in PDF/Excel into usable Loss Summaries and Loss Insights.
The insurance industry receives a significant number of commercial submissions through emails with attachments such as ACORD, Schedules, Ex Mods, Loss Runs and more. Manually intensive submission processes often lead to delays in quotes, gaps in risk selection and loss of business. A recent Novarica study estimates that on average 20% of small commercial, 3 percent of large commercial, 3 percent of specialty and 10 percent of workers comp submissions go to straight-through processing with significant opportunity for automation and enhanced risk evaluation.
“As part of our commercial underwriting transformation, we are excited to partner with CogniSure AI after evaluating their loss run insights solution through an extensive pilot,” said Murali Natarajan, West Bend’s senior vice president- chief information officer. “We are thrilled to see how CogniSure AI can convert hard-to-digest large commercial loss runs received from other carriers into underwriting summaries in minutes, allowing us to make better risk decisions.”