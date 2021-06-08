WEST BEND — The U.S. Small Business Administration has recognized West Bend Mutual Insurance as its fiscal year 2020 Surety of the Year.
The company has participated in SBA’s Surety Bond Guarantee Prior Approval program since 2011, growing its activity with the SBA by 93% in FY 20 and assisting more than 55 small and emerging businesses. West Bend Mutual Insurance Company’s surety division works in partnership with independent agents to serve their customers’ bond needs and helps small, emerging, and minority contractors grow through its partnership with the SBA.
“West Bend is proud to partner with the SBA Surety Bond Guarantee program, and we highly value the relationship we’ve developed since joining the program in 2011. Not only does it allow us to offer bonds to many of our small and emerging contractor clients, the SBA Surety Bond Guarantee program also aids in our mission of helping our customers increase their surety capacity. This, in turn, helps their businesses grow. We look forward to many more years of solid partnership with the SBA and the benefits it provides to our contractor clients,” said Jason Enders, West Bend’s director of bond underwriting.
West Bend Mutual Insurance Company is one of three SBA surety bond partners receiving awards based on participation, activity, claims, and recovery and commitment to helping small businesses obtain contracts with government and private sector entities.
“I’m proud of the partnership the SBA’s Office of Surety Guarantees has with the sureties, companies, and agents who support our mission of growing small businesses by continually using the Surety Bond Guarantee Program,” said Peter Gibbs, director, Office of Surety Guarantees. “Our partners take time to understand the needs of small businesses and use the Surety Bond Guarantee program as a resource to increase their support of firms which may have difficulty obtaining surety bonding.”
The SBA Surety Bond Guarantee program has 42 surety partners, 350 authorized agents nationwide, and guaranteed more than 10,000 bonds with a contract value of over $7 billion in fiscal year 2020. More information about SBA’s Surety Bond Guarantee Program is available at www.sba.gov.