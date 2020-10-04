WEST BEND — West Bend Mutual Insurance Company, along with independent insurance agents who represent the company, key business partners, friends, and associates, recently raised $1,150,000 for the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer).
Donations were raised at a Sept. 22 event the company hosted at the West Bend Country Club, the Washington County Golf Course and the Washington County Fair Grounds. This is the eighth time West Bend Mutual Insurance has hosted this biennial event which, to date, has generated more than $3.7 million for the MACC Fund.
“As children throughout the Midwest fight cancer and related blood disorders, it’s generous supporters like West Bend and their equally generous agents, business partners, and associates who help bring hope to these kids and their families,” said MACC Fund President and CEO Becky Pinter.
The MACC Fund is a charitable organization founded in 1976 by Jon McGlocklin, a former Milwaukee Bucks player, and former Bucks announcer Eddie Doucette to support pediatric cancer and related blood disorder research in Wisconsin. Since its inception, the MACC Fund has contributed more than $70 million to this cause.
According to a news release, since its inception 44 years ago, the MACC Fund has helped increase the five-year survival rate for all types of childhood cancer from 20% in 1976 to more than 80% today.
“The MACC Fund is very special to West Bend,” said West Bend Mutual Insurance President and CEO Kevin Steiner. “Throughout the past 14 years, our event has grown unbelievably. The money we raise helps doctors, nurses, researchers and many others find treatments that are more tolerable and safer for children with cancer and blood disorders. And it helps them in their search for a cure.”