WEST BEND — West Bend Mutual Insurance Company is looking to fill 70 new positions in 2021. Opportunities exist in a wide range of areas including underwriting, claims, service center and information technology, among others.
In the midst of a labor market deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, the insurance industry remains relatively stable. “Overall, the insurance industry is very stable, and it offers lots of robust, long-term opportunities, because there are so many different departments and roles,” said Jim Schwalen, senior vice president of marketing and personal lines. “As a regional carrier, we’re a great size; we’re not small, but can still retain a small company feel. Our size, as well as operating as a mutual company, provides great stability. We’re not owned by stock owners and know we won’t be bought out. We’ve been around 127 years.”
Individuals with skill sets that include customer service, attention to detail and organization, problem-solving, analytical skills, and communication should consider applying the open positions.
Most associates at West Bend continue to work virtually due to the pandemic. However, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is being closely monitored, as well as the latest updates on vaccine availability, all of which is fueling plans to welcome back associates at the right time.
“At West Bend we know our greatest asset is our associates,” said Kevin Steiner, president and CEO. “With them, we’ve created a collaborative work environment that has really become the foundation of our culture. While being together is key to collaboration, we also understand it’s important to provide our associates with flexibility in their work schedules. We’ve always worked hard, and will continue to work hard, to create a workplace that’s a destination for our associates.”
Prospective candidates should visit www.thesilverlining.com/careers for more information.