WEST BEND — West Bend Mutual Insurance Company has been recognized on Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2021. The company ranked 74th of 500 the companies named to the list.
Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best Midsize Employers based on an independent survey of approximately 38,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. All surveys were anonymous, and respondents were asked to rate how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others. In addition, respondents nominated other organizations, as well as identified organizations they would not recommend.
“West Bend has repeatedly been recognized for our outstanding culture,” said Kevin Steiner, president and CEO. “In the past several years, we’ve received numerous awards for being one of America’s best employers. At West Bend we know our greatest asset is our associates. With them, we’ve created a collaborative work environment that has really become the foundation of our culture.”
Steiner added that while being together is key to collaboration, West Bend Mutual Insurance Company also understands it’s important to provide associates with flexibility in their work schedules.
Other companies on this national list include Carvana in Tempe, Ariz.; Serta in Doraville, Ga.; Portillo’s Restaurants in Oak Brook, Ill.; Hasbro in Pawtucket, Rhode Island; and Dropbox in San Francisco.