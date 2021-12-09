WEST BEND — The future of a multi-family and senior housing development at 285 Sand Drive is still undetermined following Tuesday’s Plan Commission meeting, during which commissioners raised concerns about two proposed buildings obstructing neighbors’ views.
The development, located on a 15.1-acre property, would consist of 100 multi-family market rate dwellings and senior housing.
The multi-family dwelling portion of the development would be comprised of two 30-unit buildings and 10 four-unit buildings. The senior living development portion would consist of one building with 66 assisted living units and 29 memory care units, as well as four four-unit independent living buildings. The development would also have a clubhouse with a meeting space and indoor pool, as well as sidewalk connections to the Eisenbahn State Trail.
The revised concept plan was discussed by the Plan Commission in October 2020. Staff and commissioners generally approved of the concept of this type of development, but raised concerns regarding the layout of the 30-unit buildings and their effect on neighbors’ view. The commission previously approved land use and zoning changes to allow for the development.
“The concept plan has been revised to address some of the concerns pertaining to the access connections, and then also the need for the planned unit development overlay,” said Jim Reinke, business and development planner. “The revised concept still has the 30-unit buildings along that eastern edge, which is still a staff concern with that separation, but the developer has provided some cross sections for the Plan Commission to review to demonstrate the viewsheds of the buildings to the relationship to the single-family.”
The building is more than 37 feet tall, about one-third of which would be screened by an existing berm and grade. However, 20 feet of the building would be exposed above the berm.
“It was made clear to the developer a year ago that placing these buildings — those two 30-unit buildings — next to the berm was not acceptable,” said Jed Dolnick, commissioner and District 5 alderman who represents this neighborhood.
The berm is privately owned, so the developer would be unable to do landscaping on the top of the berm to minimize the exposed part of the building without consent of neighbors who own the berm.
Jim Emmer of West Bend Senior Partners, LLC stated they have attempted to alleviate some of the height concerns, such as changing the roof system to a flat roof.
“There are some trees on there already, but if there were more trees put on there, we’d be able to shield that building by about 80 percent,” said Emmer.
“It is a very important issue, and if it’s not resolved now prior to coming to the site plan, I’m concerned that if you move forward with this setup to the site plan, it might not pass,” City Engineer Max Marechal said.
Staff also recommended a stormwater management plan be submitted, as well as a traffic analysis.