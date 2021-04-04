WEST BEND — The West Bend Plan Commission is voting on the next step of a new development, consisting of residential and commercial space, on the corner of West Washington Street and North Main Street.
The Plan Commission will meet on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 1115 S. Main St.
Commissioners are voting on a site plan for the 177-unit apartment and commercial development complex.
The first building, or north building, will have 124 units, as well as two additional townhome buildings between the two ends of the main building. There will be seven townhome units.
The second building to the south is proposed to have 46 units and one commercial unit, according to meeting documents.
The building materials for both buildings will consist of black corrugated metal siding predominately in the porch areas, Arctic White fiber cement board panels and 6-inch fiber cement board lap siding on the main portions of the building.
The developer’s traffic consultant performed a TIA (traffic impact analysis) for the development, which was reviewed by the city engineer and Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The TIA found that improvements to public infrastructure are required to address impacts of the development, including traffic signal timing, pavement markings and revision of public curb lines and crosswalk.
Emergency and maintenance access is also needed from Main Street to the Riverwalk corridor.
The 2.9-acre site will also include parking with access from the vacated Franklin Street right-of-way and private access easement from a neighboring development to the north.
Parking will consist of 150 standard parking stalls and three barrier-free parking stalls for the first building. Another nine surface parking stalls are provided at the south end of the building.
The second building will have 44 standard parking stalls and two barrier- free parking stalls, as well as 13 standard and one barrier-free parking stall to the north and west of the building.
The building is also accessible via pedestrian access from adjacent public sidewalks and the river walk along the Milwaukee River, as well as access from a public sidewalk.
Minimal grading is required on the site, which will drain east toward the river.
Staff recommends approval of the site plan with several conditions, including submission and approval of an erosion control plan, provision of a landscape bid and approval of a storm water management plan.
Mavens on Main
Mavens on Main owner Chad Goeman is proposing to renovate the exterior of the building, located at 241 N. Main St. All alterations will be external.
The site plan proposes to remove existing front windows on the west wall and replace with a three-foot-and-six-inch knee wall for an indoor/outdoor table top. Windows will also be replaced with dark anodized bronzed finished aluminum-framed, roll-up glass overhead doors. Existing awnings will also be replaced to match the existing awnings at the storefront.
Staff has recommended approval of the site plan with an extension of the premise/cafe license from the West Bend Clerk’s Office prior to the use of outdoor seating.