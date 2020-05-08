West Bend receives $500K Idle Sites Redevelopment grant

WEST BEND — The city has received its first Idle Sites Redevelopment Program grant worth $500,000 from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). The program exists for Wisconsin communities to implement redevelopment plans for large commercial or industrial sites that have been idle, abandoned or underutilized for a period of at least five years. West Bend will use these funds to offset the costs of road infrastructure within TIF 12, specifically Forest Avenue, in conjunction with site redevelopment of the former 8-acre Gehl site.
“For more than a decade, the former Gehl site has been prepped for development and this grant will take us across the finish line,” said Economic Development Manager Adam Gitter. “This funding will help continue the positive momentum of our downtown as it grows and attracts new visitors.”
West Bend acquired the property from Gehl Company (now Manitou Americas) in 2008 when it relocated its headquarters to a larger site two blocks east. Recognizing the potential for the site in the heart of downtown, the city took on the responsibility of the remediation and demolition of the multiple buildings that were obsolete for future manufacturing. In 2019, the project site was divided into two sections to allow for multiple major developments. The northern portion will include a 68-room Marriott TownePlace extended stay hotel and 16,000-square-foot multi-tenant commercial office building. The southern portion will offer a multi-use entertainment venue and multifamily apartment structure. Site construction on the northern portion is currently in progress while negotiations are taking place for the southern portion.
“West Bend has a rich history in supporting development and varied industry,” said Mayor Christophe E. Jenkins. “I am proud to continue that tradition by supporting these efforts and our team. By redeveloping this large, vacant site, downtown West Bend will support new business, jobs and economic impact.”
Since April 2018, WEDC has identified West Bend as a choice location for investments. WEDC has awarded a total of $900,000 in grants to the city, including:
■ $150,000 Site Assessment Grant
■ $250,000 Community Development Investment Grant (CDI)
■ $500,000 Idle Sites Grant
The Idle Sites Redevelopment Program grant will enable the city to overcome the potential economic and site shortfalls that may have prevented redeveloping the site. The grant will match up to 30% of the total project cost. Completion of the project is slated for December 2021.
“Downtowns are the heart of Wisconsin’s communities,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “The city of West Bend has shown a great commitment to making its downtown a place where folks want to live, shop, and spend time. WEDC is pleased to invest in this community.”