WEST BEND — The City of West Bend Tourism Commission was awarded a grant in the amount of $95,775 from the Wisconsin Destination Marketing Grant Program. The purpose of the program is to assist tourism promotion and development organizations working to restore economic activity in Wisconsin following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding for this program is provided to the Wisconsin Department of Administration by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Gov. Tony Evers said during the month of September, the state experience great growth in tourism.
“Wisconsin’s tourism industry was one of the first and hardest-hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic, but folks have been absolutely innovative and resilient and dedicated. They’ve risen to the challenges in front of them. And because of them, this industry is bouncing back,” he said.
Evers also stated that Wisconsin’s tourism industry is recovering faster than in neighboring states like Minnesota and Illinois.
“Tourism in West Bend is coming back stronger than ever,” said Jay Shambeau, city administrator and Tourism Commission chairman. “We’re pleased to receive this significant grant and to see the positive impact it will have on our community.”