West Bend reminds shoppers to support area businesses, nonprofits this holiday season

WEST BEND — The city’s Communications Department produced a video this week highlighting more than a dozen specialty shops, businesses, restaurants and nonprofit organizations. The video features various business owners, employees and volunteers reading a unique script to the cadence of “Twas The Night Before Christmas.” The local on Small Business Saturday, West Bend has so much to offer. Now, more than ever, it’s important to support local businesses!”
One note on safety protocol: The city team wore masks and social distanced during the entire filming process. Interviewees video will air on the city’s social media channels today at noon.
“We hope this video encourages viewers to support local this holiday season,” said Jessica Wildes, communications and economic development director. “From supporting local charitable organizations on Giving Tuesday, to giving gift cards from your favorite restaurants to shopping were filmed without masks as patrons were not present.