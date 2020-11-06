WEST BEND — The West Bend Plan Commission unanimously approved the site plan for a Dairy Queen restaurant at 1043 South Main Street, the site of the former Mutual Mall. But prior to its approval, the owner of Jumbo’s Frozen Custard stated concerns about having a similar business across the street from his.
“We’re looking forward to redeveloping this property and giving it to something that’s vibrant and useful for the community,” said DQ owner Kevin Scheunemann, who also owns Dairy Queen locations in Kewaskum and Jackson.
Jeff Kern is the owner of Jumbo’s Frozen Custard, 1014 South Main Street, located nearly across the road from the Dairy Queen site. He did not approve of the city’s decision to sell the property to a business that directly competes with his.
He said while he is in favor of a free market, he does not understand the purpose of the commission when the city is involved with putting a business that serves similar food items across the street from his.
“It seems to me, that that’s a lack of foresight among the city of West Bend in allowing something like that to happen. It’s a beautiful building. I have no problem with that,” he said. “There’s a lot of opportunity in West Bend for it to proceed, I just don’t understand why it goes across the street from me and hits me in the wallet the minute that this vote goes through because any opportunity for future sales will be directly related to the vote that’s happening right now.”
He explained that he last addressed the commission in 2003 with an opportunity to redevelop the former A& W location that had sat vacant following a fire.
Since then, he has invested $1.3 million into Jumbo’s when it was built, along with $6-7 million in payroll and 17 years of service.
“I just want to go on record as saying that that’s disappointing and I will be here to fight for every customer that I have, but this chamber is making it very difficult to succeed in this endeavor,” he said.
Mark Piotrowicz, director of development, explained that the land was zoned as B1 commercial use before the sale and the decision to sell was the Common Council’s decision, rather than the commission’s.
He added that the council and commission do not dictate which businesses go in. They dictate the uses that go in by zoning.
In response, Kevin and Karen Scheunemann issued a statement following the meeting.
“DQ is an iconic American brand. West Bend had a long, rich history and DQ tradition. We are excited to bring the iconic DQ brand back to the City of West Bend and look forward to partnering with the community to continue to build West Bend into a great place to live and work,” they said.
The existing Mutual Mall building is anticipated to be razed by the end of the year, but the city has not received a specific schedule date for razing, according to Piotrowicz.
The Plan Commission is having a public hearing for the monument sign on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 1115 South Main Street. The proposed 62-square-foot sign and oversized electronic message center exceeds the city’s permitted sign code of 16 square feet.
Scheunemann stated the building will be about 3,000 square feet, not 6,000 square feet as previously noted in documents.