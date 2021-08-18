WEST BEND — KS Energy Services installed an underground utility vault Tuesday morning, the next step in the Downtown Riverwalk Project as crews anticipate completion of utility work by the end of the year.
“The utility phase is going well — the installation of the vault is a major milestone,” said Communications and Economic Development Director Jess Wildes. She added that the construction timeline is on track as the Museum of Wisconsin Art bridge south to Water Street are expected to proceed next year, as well as work at the former brewery site on the corner of Washington and Main Streets.
Utility vaults are structures placed below ground to protect and provide placement of communications, electrical, gas and steam equipment. The vault was placed on the west side of the Milwaukee River.
Several companies, including Spectrum, AT&PT, Charter and We Energies have utility lines along the west side of the river. These companies are upgrading and relocating lines to allow for the development.
On Aug. 6, city officials and developers broke ground on The District, a mixed-use complex with 177 residential units and commercial space at the former brewery site. The building was demolished in the weeks leading up to the groundbreaking. Construction of the development is expected to be complete by the spring of 2023, according to Peridot Construction Management President John Foss.
The building will have eight walk-up units that provide residents with access to the Riverwalk. The site is also expected to assist in the redevelopment of the Riverwalk as it is located behind the development.
As part of the development of The District, emergency and maintenance access is needed from Main Street to the Riverwalk, and the West Bend Fire Department has requested fire protection hydrants to be installed on the east side of the building along the Riverwalk area.
Utilities are expected to be complete by the end of the year. The second phase will begin next year with the construction of the Riverwalk along the west riverbank. This portion will match the existing portion of the Riverwalk to the east side of the Riverwalk.
The third phase of construction will include construction north of the MOWA pedestrian bridge, demolition of the existing roadway and parking lot pavement to create a kayak and canoe launch, a fish pier, new electrical services for lights and a terraced area.
Earlier this year, TID (tax incremental district) 15 was created by the city to help fund the Riverwalk development and street improvements, and to provide developer incentives to the brewery project.