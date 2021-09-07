West Bend Sausage Plus takes home two statewide awards

WEST BEND — West Bend Sausage Plus, 1435 West Washington Street, took home two awards during the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors Competition the weekend of Aug. 27-29.
The businesses won the Grand Championship Cured Specialty Meat Product for their steak strips. The steak strips are similar to jerky, but they are thicker cut and cured in smoke.
They also took home the Reserved Champion Flavored Snack Sausages for their triple cheese snack sticks which contain cheddar, pepper jack and Swiss.
“Both recipes are a thirdgeneration recipe that we spice up ourselves,” said Ben Houle, founder and CEO of West Bend Sausage Plus.
The competition was held at the Marriott Hotel in Middleton, just outside of Madison. Companies from across Wisconsin competed, entering about 500 products into the various categories.
Houle said that he’s “really proud” to win the awards. This is the first time West Bend Sausage Plus has entered the competition. They entered a total of four products.
“I’ve worked at a lot of places where we’ve made so much product and I feel proud that we finally took one home,” said Houle.
“Thank you to all the customers and hardworking employees to make this all happen,” he said.
The Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors is a statewide organization working towards the advancement and improvement of the meat processing industry by encouraging and fostering ethical standards of good business practices and the interchange of ideas and business methods. The competition was originally scheduled to be held in April, but it was postponed.
The Wisconsin Meat Product Competition is the largest of its kind in the nation, according to the organization’s website. The competition is judged by food scientists, out-ofstate meat processors and other food industry professionals. Throughout the weekend, the organization hosts various educational programs and events. The competition is comprised of 36 total categories, including fresh traditional bratwurst, cooked bacon, dried or smoking beef, specialty ring sausage and cured and smoked poultry.