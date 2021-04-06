WEST BEND — On Monday, the West Bend Common Council approved the subtraction of four parcels in TID (Tax Incremental District) 10 to add to TID 15, part of the redevelopment of the former West Bend Brewery site on West Washington Street and North Main Street. Following the approval of TID boundaries, the council voted to enter into a developer’s agreement with HKS Holdings for a $35-million mixed-use development containing both residential and commercial space.
On the corner of West Washington Street and North Main Street lies what will now be known as Tax Incremental District (TID) #15. The district spans from the corner of West Washington Street and North Main Street just past Martin Court and is bordered to the east by the Milwaukee River.
Under the project plan, the city anticipates making total expenditures of about $9.7 million, not including administrative, interest costs and future costs needed for development.
It is estimated that the district “will generate sufficient tax increment to pay all Project Costs within 23 years of its allowable 27 years,” the plan states.
After adding four parcels, located on West Washington Street and North Main Street, TID #15 will span 7.57 acres.
The council approved the resolution to create TID #15, approving the project plan and establishing boundaries, with a 6-1 vote. District 8 Alderman Meghann Kennedy was the sole alderman to oppose.
“I’m really excited for this project. It’s beautiful and I think it’s going to bring something great to the city. My no vote tonight is really just on the belief knowing that we have four potential new board members that could be on this board tomorrow — or being elected — so that is why I am voting no,” said Kennedy. While she believes in the project, she stated that it should be put before the new board, which will be decided by the results of today’s election.
After a closed session spanning more than one hour, the council unanimously approved a decision to award a developer’s agreement to HKS Holdings for the mixed-use development.
“For that size of a project in our city, we are truly, truly blessed,” said Mayor Christophe Jenkins. “We are truly blessed to have this project and HKS, their willingness to want to come to the heart of our city.”
He explained that the developer will receive a forgivable loan of $1 million for site work and relocating utility infrastructure. The developer will also receive a $4,425,000 pay-go loan plus interest up to 27 years. The “pay as you go” loan will be reimbursed from funds generated from increment collected throughout the life of the project.
In the agreement, the developer will purchase the property and finance the project. Built into the agreement is a minimum assessed value of at least $25 million by 2023 and $27.5 million by 2026.
Currently, the property’s assessed value is about $770,000.
Sidewalks
The council also approved various items to improve city sidewalks.
They voted to advertise a bid for sidewalk removal, repair and installation at various locations around the city. City staff is finalizing the list of locations based on a database of sidewalk condition information. Currently, the list includes the replacement to the sidewalk along Villa Park Drive north of Washington Street, which closed during winter due to safety issues related to snow and ice removal operations.
The city has budgeted $100,000 for the annual sidewalk program. Construction is scheduled for June 7 through Sept. 30.
Commissioners approved two orders for the removal and replacement of sidewalks as part of reconstruction projects for the construction of Maple Street and Mayer Street.
Budgeted capital project funds will be used for the costs of sidewalk projects. Costs of removal and replacement would be charged to each lot or parcel of land as a special tax to be collected.