West Bend tap + tavern seeks mural proposals

WEST BEND — A Main Street restaurant is looking to add color to the downtown.
West Bend tap + tavern, 315 N. Main St., is seeking proposals with color sketches from artists and groups to create a mural on an outside wall. The wall is visible from Main Street and faces the restaurant’s outdoor eating area.
The project is anticipated to be completed in early June, but the owner is hoping the art piece would be finished sooner.
According to a social media post from the restaurant, “There is no theme other than something that inspires and delights!”
Interested artists and groups should tavern owner owner Brian Culligan at brian@wbtapandtavern.com or call 262-353-9282.
The business is asking the community to spread the word by sharing with a local artist or group.