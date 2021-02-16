West Bend tap + tavern to close after eight years

WEST BEND — The owner of West Bend tap + tavern, 315 N. Main St., announced on social media that the restaurant will close on Feb. 27.
“After eight amazing years of serving this community, I have decided to step down as the owner of West Bend tap and tavern to focus on my family,” said Owner Brian Culligan in a Facebook post.
He also announced that a new restauranteur will open a business called Dooley’s. An opening date was not announced.
The existing staff at West Bend tap + tavern will be transitioning to Dooley’s.
“It has been my immense pleasure to be a part of this community and will be forever grateful for the opportunity to have served you and build friendships that will last a lifetime. I look forward to seeing you all on the other side of the bar,” said Culligan.
He could not be reached by Daily News deadline Monday for further comment.