WEST BEND — Much like the weather, tourism in the West Bend area warmed up this summer as the area saw the return of tourists and annual events.
“I would describe it as back and busy,” said West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Toni Gumina. “Based on my recent conversations with management of four of our West Bend chamber member hotels, which represent 261 rooms, tourism bookings were back to pre-pandemic numbers this summer.”
She spoke with management from The Country Inn & Suites, The Hampton Inn & Suites, the Towne-Place Suites and the AmericInn.
Local and county events, as well as weddings, were the main source of tourism travel.
In her conversation with TownePlace Suites Sales Manager Corrine Kangas, Gumina mentioned Cache Ba$h at Regner Park, the Museum of Wisconsin Art & Chalk Fest and events at the Slinger Speedway were also great sources of tourism bookings.
A new website for Visit West Bend (visitwestbend. com) was unveiled just this week. The website is a single place for visitors to find information about lodging properties, biking and hiking trails, attractions, restaurants and other activities in and around the city.
“The goal of the newly redesigned site at visitwestbend.com is to benefit tourism in our area by providing a visually impactful and comprehensive information source for prospective travelers and the community at large,” said Gumina.
This fall and winter, Gumina expects the type of tourism West Bend sees will change with the weather.
“I expect tourism will change with the seasons and our city and county will begin to see guests arriving to take in the fall colors, to get out into nature for skiing, ice fishing, or snowshoeing along the trails and to visit our charming downtown for some holiday shopping,” she said.
Guy Fox, manager of Marriott TownePlace Suites, said while the hotel does not have numbers from last year to compare to, they did see a busy summer.
“Our bookings have been very strong all summer and continue into the early fall here,” he said.
Last year, several events were canceled or altered to abide by COVID-19 safety guidelines. GERMANfest became a tailgate event, the Washington County Fair was canceled and capacity at other events was limited to help maintain social distancing. This year, events were back in full swing, including those downtown that are easily accessible by foot from the hotel.
“A lot of people, they come in, they’ve been driving all day and they want to get out of the car. They can walk to all the restaurants and bars and everything (downtown) within a oneor two-block radius,” Fox said. These events include the West Bend farmers market, Music on Main and others in the city.