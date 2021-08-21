West Bend welcomes fourth Kwik Trip

WEST BEND — Kwik Trip No. 1082, located at 1625 W. Washington St., officially opened for business this week. Constructed on the site of the former Fleet Farm along Highway 33, this is the city’s fourth location.
The building was demolished last year to make way for the 2,100-square-foot gas station with a 9,000-square-foot convenience store and car wash.
A fifth location is being constructed at the corner of East Paradise Drive and South River Road at 1300 E. Paradise Drive.
