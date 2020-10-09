GERMANTOWN — WFA Staffing has expanded to include a third office location in Germantown. The office is now officially open and accepting interviews at N112-W15568 Mequon Road.
“We are also proud to announce that Megan DeGeorge, recruiting manager at WFA Staffing, will also be serving as our Branch Manager of the new Germantown Office,” according to a press release. “This office will include several WFA staff members who have lived and raised their families in Germantown and are excited to be serving the community in this new office.”
Established in 1991, WFA Staffing is an independent, locally-owned agency. It specializes in staffing and executive placement services for Southeastern Wisconsin by providing entry-level through executive placement.