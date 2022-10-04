FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington on March 9, 2020. Twitter wants a Delaware court to order Elon Musk to buy the social media service for $44 billion, as he promised back in April. But suppose a judge makes that ruling and Musk balks? The Tesla billionaire's reputation for dismissing government pronouncements has some worried about how he’d react to an unfavorable ruling of the Delaware Court of Chancery, known for its handling of high-profile business disputes. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)