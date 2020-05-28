What it’s like to be considered ‘nonessential’

WEST BEND — “Husbands are seeing wives’ real hair color for the first time in years,” salon owner Justice Madl said. “The whole world needs a haircut right now, so I’m doing my best to accommodate everyone.” He reopened his salon, Do Your Hair Justice, last Thursday and said this is the busiest he’s ever been in his career.
On March 20, along with other salons and tattoo parlors in the state, Madl had to close his business. But he adjusted quickly, ordering an infrared thermometer and masks, which he now uses with customers.
Then, he began sending color kits to clients, premixing the hair dye and sending it along with instructions and items needed to color hair at home. One client paid 500 percent of the price and thanked Madl for finding a creative and safe way to continue working.
“She said she was thinking about people being considered nonessential and wanted to let me know that it wasn’t true — she saw me as essential,” Madl said.
The categorization of businesses made him stop and think about how people were viewed in society.
“Go on Facebook and see how nonessential getting your hair done is,” Madl said. “It’s a little unsettling being told you’re nonessential, because it’s never come up before obviously, so this is the first time that category has been applied to most of us.”
He now has the answer to a question he never thought of asking before the coronavirus.
“I now know I’m not essential — it’s saying some people are more important, and that’s messed up,” Madl said. “Of course it’s a reference to your career and how it’s applied to society and not an indication of you personally, but it’s still a little hard to hear.”
People’s perspectives will forever be changed, he said, and it has made him appreciate the small things, like being able to get items at the grocery store or interacting with clients.
“The warmth of people’s smiles as they comes through the door, how excited they are to be here and how much better they feel afterward, that makes me feel much better about the situation,” Madl said.
Do Your Hair Justice is now open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. five days a week and it’s still not enough to keep up with the demand.
“Generally the reaction from clients is they don’t seem too worried about it — every 10th person or so is really worried about it but the rest goes on like nothing ever happened,” he said.
As an city alderman and businessman, he said, he has a unique viewpoint on the area and understands the argument behind reopening as well as erring on the side of caution and staying closed a little longer.
“I’m split between being a city elected official with one set of concerns and then a business owner with another, slightly different set of concerns,” Madl said. “I can see both concerns but as an alderman I have to look out for my constituents.”
It was easier for him to reopen sooner because he doesn’t employ other stylists.
“I feel for the bigger shops that have 10 employees and have to figure out how to avoid having a lobby full of people and how to space everyone and add plexiglass,” Madl said. “But it’s no secret that there’s a divide on how people are thinking about this, and it’s tending to fall on party lines.”