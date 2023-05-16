FILE - Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships for NBC, at the POSSIBLE marketing conference, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Musk announced Friday, May 12, 2023, that he's hiring Yaccarino to be the new CEO of San Francisco-based Twitter, which is now called X Corp. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)