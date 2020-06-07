Wheels keep on turnin'

WAUKESHA — Nearly 26 years have passed since Fox River Sports & Spas, Ltd. opened its doors at 143 E. North St.
During that time, the business has emerged as much more than just another spoke in the big wheel that is Waukesha. Its ownership and staff have become renowned for not only meeting the needs of area bicyclists, but serving as ambassadors for the community.
Those missions began when Kim Alexander and his wife, Michele (aka “Mickey”), were looking for a new niche — one in which they could ensure that their daughter, Shannon Hope, would have health insurance coverage.
Kim’s competitive background helped pave the family’s way to a new venture.
“Like most people my age, I started out on a Schwinn, progressed to setting a national record in Illinois with my drag racing autos sponsored in part by my own speed shop and Dale Chevrolet and various racing venues,” he said. “Family always came first, and because of that, we had to maintain the health insurance and benefits for our daughter.
“Doing that led me into many different areas of employment including working for the union picketing non-union construction, working for Mainstream Records doing security work at State Fair Park during their record riots for seven years. I am a proud third-generation plumber, and that progressed to portable spa sites for people who like to hike, bike, ski or just relax.”
The wheels, so to speak, kept turning from there.
“Due to our own daughter’s two open-heart surgeries as an infant, we found that catastrophic medical emergencies are just devastating,” Kim said. “We saw what other families were going through and never forgot that. So when the opportunity came along, we wanted to provide affordable fun for all ages and abilities. We felt we could do that for the community.”
Fox River Sports offers a wide variety of products and services including bicycle sales, accessories, repairs and rentals, spa sales and accessories, cross-country ski sales, snowshoes, bike clothing and a Winter Mobile warming clothing line. The business has gone the extra mile to offer custom specialty bicycles.
“We hear from parents and caregivers of the many physically challenged bikers,” Kim said. “We are fortunate enough to enable them to go biking.”
The Alexander family, which grew to include son-in-law Jeff Jordan, granddaughter Nevaeh Hope Jordan, 11, and grandson Noah Jordan, 4, enjoys cycling together. It has shown its commitment to the bicycling population and the Waukesha community by removing graffiti from area trails.
“We hear from riders of the Glacial-Drumlin State Trail, both in the shop and out on the trail as they pass us working, on how grateful they are for the graffiti effacing that we do,” Kim said. “We are also proud that after almost 26 years, our grandkids can participate with that and learn, hear and experience the great feeling one gets when total strangers stop or wave and simply say, ‘Thank you.’ “Life memories and lessons like this are something that money can’t buy. The bonus is we get out of the shop and on our bikes.
“That is the best feeling of all and is available to most, even those with physical challenges in 2020.”
Fox River Sports raised $400 for area charities with its last community sale and is planning to donate proceeds of its next one to the Waukesha Food Pantry.
The store is undergoing a renovation, and the COVID19 pandemic has not impeded business like it has in so many places.
“It’s unbelievable, but this has been the best spring we’ve had,” Kim said. “New customers, new friends ... The downside is we’re almost unable to keep up.
“We’re working on this building — $20,000 worth of stone veneer and new front upper windows this year, hopefully.”