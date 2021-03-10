FILE - In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks before the final vote on the Senate version of the COVID-19 relief bill in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The $1.9 trillion federal pandemic relief package is expected to make its way through the House and hit President Joe Biden’s desk soon. It includes plans for direct payments to most Americans, aid to small businesses, financial help for schools and much more to help the country recover from the financial ravages of the pandemic. (Senate Television via AP, File)