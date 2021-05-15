Where did the Pewaukee Road Kwik Trip go?

Senior Planner Jeff Fortin confirmed the news with The Freeman Thursday. Troy Mleziva, Kwik Trip real estate development manager, said the project is expected to be completed by October.
Store officials acquired a vacant lot to the north of the building, which previously housed office space. The new store and fuel pumps will spread over the two lots, roughly doubling the size of the business compared to its former store for a total of 7,200 square feet. The parking lot will have two connections to Pewaukee Road and the former entrance to Gascoigne Drive will close.
Mleziva said the company is excited to bring the expanded Kwik Trip, with all their offerings, to the neighborhood.
The location isn’t the only one in Waukesha that saw plans for expansion approved by the city. The location at 2106 South West Ave. may also see the location torn down and expanded into an adjacent lot — allowing for the store to be 9,200 square feet with three entry points on South West Avenue.
The location received approvals by the Plan Commission, but has not had other required approvals. Fortin said the South West Avenue location has not yet been issued building permits.
Mleziva told The Freeman that Kwik Trip doesn’t have a “firm timeline” for the project at this time.