The business is hard to miss, with a variety of outdoor art and lawn items on display outside the store on the corner of Arcadian Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
The business is run by Judy Fuller, a woman who’s grown up and lived in Waukesha her whole life. Fuller is also the president and broker of Pinnacle Reality, Inc., which is approaching their 36th year in real estate and their 46th year in the building business.
Fuller has art by Tom Noll, who has original oil paintings and art prints of musicians; Annie’s Creations; A.W. Wonders and more from local artisans. Fuller described the art in her store as “an eclectic bunch of art.”
Fuller also creates art herself, which includes glass work of garden stakes and more, available for sale at the shop. Fuller said she got into making art as a hobby, making pieces for friends, and has continued to make them due to requests over the years.
The shop also includes plants potted in one-of-a-kind planters and items that are both high-value and affordable.
Fuller said she was inspired to open her business as a retirement project after the last recession and since her father, or best friend, passed away in 2017. Fuller said she worked with her father for 45 years, starting when she was 16 years old. Fuller’s mother was also involved in the Waukesha community, working as State Bank’s vice president for years.
Fuller decided to take over the building, which was once an electronics repair store, a health food store, a grocery store and more.
Fuller said when her little brother and mother passed away, she had many items.
“I had four storage units and two semis full of household (items),” she said. “That’s where this came from ... it was (easiest) to open my own store.”
Fuller said she has fun every day, as people come into the store to sell items and she goes out to search for others – making life a “scavenger hunt.” She said she’s even acquiring real estate clients through her connections.
Lisa Holstad said she volunteered to help Fuller with projects at the store after they met when she discovered the shop. Holstad said Fuller is a great person and she’s had a lot of fun helping with the store.
“(I love that) she involved local artists, that appealed to me so much because we have a lot of antique stores on Main Street and stuff like that, but few people incorporate the local artists here and I think that that’s just a huge draw,” she said.
Whimsical Wonders is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. or by appointment.