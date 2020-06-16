BROOKFIELD — The unique entertainment business, WhirlyBall, which offers a mix of lacrosse and bumper cars, has reopened with new safety measures in place.
Located at Brookfield Square, the 45,000-square-foot entertainment space, which also includes laser tag, bowling and the Pivot Room bar and restaurant, has announced a few key areas it is focusing on to keep people safe and healthy.
WhirlyBall said it’s focusing on responsible social distancing, private and semi-private spaces for groups, the highest standards of cleaning and sanitizing and health and safety of team members.
Owner Sam Elias founded the first WhirlyBall location near Chicago over 25 years ago.