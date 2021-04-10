BROOKFIELD — The WhirlyBall in Brookfield will reopen its doors on May 1 after closing for several months during the pandemic.
The business, which offers the unique activity of WhirlyBall, as well as laser tag and bowling, and a restaurant will open again May 1.
WhirlyBall is at Brookfield Square mall, 185 S. Moorland Road.
According to WhirlyBall’s Facebook page, its top priority is #PlayingItSafe and is practicing safe social distancing, private and semi-private spaces, routine cleaning and sanitation checks and team health checks and mask requirements.