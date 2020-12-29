BROOKFIELD — After reopening for a few months during the COVID-19 pandemic, WhirlyBall at Brookfield Square mall has temporarily closed again, along with all other WhirlyBall locations.
According to the company’s website, “We are pressing pause! Following the guidance of local government and health officials, we have temporarily closed our locations so we can prioritize the health and safety of our team, guests and community. We will continue to monitor the situation and reopen when we feel we safely can. In the meantime, we wish you and your loved ones health and wellness.”
WhirlyBall, which combines lacrosse rackets, basketball hoops and go-karts, opened in Brookfield in October 2019.
WhirlyBall, is part of the two-story, 45,000-square-foot entertainment destination that includes The Pivot Room restaurant, laser tag and bowling.
The complex reopened in mid-June following the Wisconsin Safer-at-Home order.