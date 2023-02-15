FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. Tesla will, for the first time, make some of its charging stations available to all U.S. electric vehicles, regardless of make, by the end of next year, under a new plan announced by the White House. The plan will make at least 7,500 chargers from Tesla's Supercharger and Destination Charger network available to non-Tesla EVs, by the end of 2024.(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)