Habitat Waukesha CEO Melissa Songco told The Freeman that the organization has never tackled a project like this one before, saying she is excited to have a housing solution that goes outside the bounds of their traditional single-family homes.
The planned project will be located down a private driveway across from 1116 White Rock Avenue, one of the organization’s other completed projects along the street.
The current proposal is for a small 6-unit side-by-side duplex development, including three buildings each with two units on a .8-acre parcel of land. The development would include a condominium association, which would be responsible for their own private garbage and recycling pickup.
The project would also be made possible through $220,000 in tax incremental finance assistance, to help offset infrastructure costs, including extending water and sewer services to the site.
Songco said she expects to have permits by January to begin construction, but the groundbreaking date will depend on the weather. Songco hopes to finish the three homes in the next two to three years.
Habitat Waukesha has 13 affordable housing homes along White Rock Avenue, Songco said.
Jennifer Andrews, Waukesha director of community development, said what Habitat’s done along White Rock has been fantastic. Andrews said they’ve both rehabilitated properties and added housing to vacant land.
Songco said they’ve started to seek sponsors for the Prairieville Village project. One sponsor is Shorewest Realtors. Other area businesses are invited to reach out if interested in joining the organization as a sponsor for the project.
White Rock Court
Prairieville Village could be a catalyst for additional development by Habitat Waukesha in the White Rock area. A master plan created by Habitat Waukesha with the city reveals the potential for more development along a new road behind White Rock Avenue, called White Rock Court.
Andrews said that when Waukesha officials updated the Central City Master Plan, the city and a consultant noted a lot of land behind the houses along White Rock Avenue, as well as vacant land close to the railroad tracks.
“We thought we could redevelop that land that is vacant into affordable housing ... that’s where the initial idea came from ... we shared with (Habitat Waukesha) what was in our master plan and started talking to them about it and trying to find out if there was a way to make a start towards adding additional homes in that area,” she said.
“There’s a housing shortage not only in Waukesha (but) across the southeastern Wisconsin area and across the state, quite frankly,” Andrews said. “The additional housing is needed in all kinds of forms … and all different price points, so this really hits that mark.”
Andrews said what has delayed the White Rock Court project was completing projects along White Rock Avenue. To make the project happen, Habitat Waukesha would also need to obtain private property from homeowners, Songco said, making White Rock Court a long-term possibility that has not yet been confirmed. Songco said as a nonprofit organization, it is also a question of whether they can obtain a number of those properties under the current market.