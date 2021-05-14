A legacy of service

WEST BEND — It is the end of an era with the retirement announcement of Bob Schladweiler as president of Catholic Financial Life Chapter W143 of West Bend. For over 35 years, Schladweiler served with the help of his wife, Geri, and their kids, facilitating countless events throughout the community.
They organized brat fry fundraisers, roses for residents at local nursing homes, holiday events (where Schladweiler himself was often Santa), annual picnics and bowling parties for chapter members.
“Both Bob and Geri donated countless hours to give people in the community an opportunity to volunteer and support organizations,” said daughter Jill Schladweiler. “They were there when the Boys and Girls Club was started as a teen center and they spearheaded matching funds through brat frys.”
Jill added that her parents could also be found in the gym at St. Mary’s school helping raise money or at Samaritan Campus bringing in young people to serve residents ice cream.
“There is a solid chances that if you were living in West Bend in the last 35 years, you were at an event that Bob helped plan,” Jill Schladweiler said.
Volunteering and service were a standard part of the Schladweiler home. Geri served almost 40 years as an LPN at Samaritan. This, combined with Bob’s passion for the community, was passed along to all three of their children — Jenny, Jeremy and Jill.
The trio could often be found leading activities, grilling burgers for charity, stuffing Easter eggs, or checking people in at events.
“As we all know, things change and times change,” Jill Schladweiler said. “With both Bob and Geri retired, they felt it was also time to step down as chapter leaders. As the youngest of the three Schladweiler children, I can tell you my folks are responsible for hundreds of brat frys, thousands of dollars raised in matching funds, countless bowling parties, numerous trips to Brewers games and so many other events that I was lucky enough to be a part of. I know I speak for both of my siblings when I say Thank you, Mom and Dad, for inspiring us and showing us the importance of service and giving in your community.’”