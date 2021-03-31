Advantage+ names Mary Sylvester as controller

BROOKFIELD — Mary Sylvester has been named controller of Advantage+ in Brookfield, a 28-year-old nationwide direct lender.
“Mary’s credentials and experience are an excellent fit for this role. Her personality and principles blend very well with our culture, which is extremely important to us. We are so pleased that she joined our team,” said Kristin Oberholtzer, Advantage+ chief operating officer, in a statement.
Sylvester earned a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and has worked for several companies in the greater Milwaukee area.
“My passion for working with small businesses that provide exceptional customer service attracted me to Advantage+. I feel fortunate to be part of the dedicated team that gives opportunities to small businesses all over the country by providing direct loans to them,” said Sylvester.
Advantage+ offers equipment and working-capital loans of $2,000 to $200,000 to small and mid-size companies. One-third of its new loans are to existing or previous customers. The company also provides customer finance programs for manufacturers, distributors, and dealers.