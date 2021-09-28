Amber ULeda Photography joins Hartland chamber

HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed Amber ULeda Photography, LLC as a new member recently.
Chamber Ambassador Nick Jensen of Keller Williams Lake Country presented Amber Kuester of Amber ULeda Photography, LLC with a membership plaque from the chamber. Also pictured, from left to right, are Kim Vandervest, Jennifer Janssen and Kara Fendryk.
Amber ULeda Photography, LLC is a luxury portrait studio focusing on empowering women in a body positive experience. It is located at 201 North Ave., Hartland and can be reached at 262-955-8827. For more information, visit www.AmberULedaPhotography.com.