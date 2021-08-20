Amherdt named president of Custom Production Grinding in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Tom Amherdt has joined Custom Production Grinding, Inc., as president and part-owner of the Menomonee Falls-based company that provides ultra-high-precision grinding and honing of critical parts for manufacturers in a wide variety of sectors.
“I am looking forward to leading Custom Production Grinding’s entire team so we can grow the business and serve new geographic markets,” Amherdt said “I know there are many companies across the country that could benefit from our unmatched abilities to meet incredibly tight tolerance requirements for grinding and honing, and to meet tight deadlines.”
Since 1983, Custom Production Grinding has provided high-precision grinding services in the metropolitan Milwaukee area. It can handle high-production runs; short, custom runs; and prototypes.
Amherdt has extensive executive management and operations experience from previous work with manufacturing firms — including those in high-growth situations where his work helped build a foundation for continued growth.
In his previous roles, he was responsible for product and business development, project management, operations and executive profit-and-loss accountability, operations and sales.
He is Six Sigma Green Belt certified, and also holds certification from APICS in production and inventory management.
Custom Production Grinding operates in a 33,000-square-foot, climate-controlled facility.
