Ampersand welcomes Kahler and Krueger as new employees

PEWAUKEE — Ampersand, a Pewaukee-based strategic marketing, advertising, and growth agency, has added Kevin Kahler as director of digital services and Katie Lynne Krueger as copywriter and content marketer.
“We’re excited to welcome two new employees to our growing team,” said Heather Noel, owner & CEO. “Kevin’s experience in digital marketing paired with Katie’s passion for content planning and development helps support our mission of Fueling & Simplifying Business Growth for clients.”
In his new position with Ampersand, Kahler’s responsibilities include digital strategy, user experience design, web design and development, social media management, email marketing, search engine optimization, and digital advertising.
Kahler earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Technology Systems from Ottawa University and also holds an Associate of Applied Science in Visual Communications from Milwaukee Area Technical College.
As copywriter & content marketer, Krueger’s responsibilities include developing brand identity and key messaging, content planning and strategy, and writing and editing copy across a variety of marketing channels to promote clients and their products and services. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with degrees in marketing and theater management. She is currently pursuing her MBA in marketing, also through UW-Whitewater. She has worked with a wide variety of organizations in both the nonprofit and for-profit sectors, including The Boelter Companies, Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts.