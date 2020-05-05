WAUKESHA — Emily Schmitz, a Pewaukee resident and UW Madison student, and Jacob Gross, a Brookfield resident and Wisconsin Lutheran College student, have received the 2020 LeRoy C. Schmidt 150-Hour Accounting Scholarship in the amount of $2,500, awarded by the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants Educational Foundation Inc.
The scholarship helps fund the 150-hour education requirement to obtain a CPA license. Students must complete 150 hours of post-secondary education, including an undergraduate degree and additional coursework or a master’s degree.
Schmitz is one of 12 college students to receive the WICPA LeRoy C. Schmidt Scholarship this year. The foundation's Scholarship Selection Committee chose the recipients based on their academic achievement, community service, personal statement and recommendation letters.
“We’re pleased to award these highly motivated and hardworking students with WICPA Educational Foundation scholarships,” said Tammy Hofstede, WICPA president and CEO, in a press release. “It’s inspiring to see passion for the CPA profession in this next generation.”